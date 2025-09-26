Drury Hotels Announces Development of New Property in Tampa Bay Area

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced that its newest hotel is now under construction in the Tampa Bay area. The new Drury Plaza Hotel will be the sixth Drury hotel in Florida and the company’s third hotel to open in the state within the past four years. The 210-room hotel is now accepting reservations for September 2026 and beyond.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to our first hotel in the Tampa Bay Area,” said Chuck Drury, chief executive officer of Drury Hotels. “Travelers visit for the thriving business community, access to beautiful beaches, and lively sports and entertainment districts. We are excited to provide warm welcomes, comfortable stays, and Drury’s signature amenities to guests to this Florida destination.”

The Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon will offer guests a wide range of amenities, including:

Free hot breakfast daily

Free dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s 5:30 Kickback

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

24-hour business and fitness centers

Free on-site parking

Outdoor pool and spa

Kitchen and bar late-night dining option, including small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages

Guest market in the lobby

The Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon offers 2,500 square feet of meeting space, with free Wi-Fi in meeting rooms for all attendees, no food and beverage minimums, and a flexible cancellation policy that allows groups to use a portion of their cancellation fee toward a future event at any Drury hotel.

The construction of Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon comes amid the company’s recent expansion in Florida, including the opening of the Drury Plaza Hotel Tallahassee (2024).