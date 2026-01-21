ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced that its newest Drury Plaza Hotel is now under construction in Nashville, Tenn. The 180-room property will be the fourth in Nashville and the seventh Drury hotel in Tennessee. The Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Southeast Century Farms is now accepting reservations for October 2026 and beyond.

“We are delighted to join one of the fastest-growing areas in Nashville with our newest Drury Plaza Hotel in Century Farms,” said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels. “The hotel’s proximity to great entertainment, business districts, and medical facilities allows us to offer Drury’s award-winning service and amenities to even more Tennessee travelers.”

Project Details

The Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Southeast Century Farms will offer guests a wide range of amenities, including:

Free hot breakfast daily

Free dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

24-hour business and fitness centers

Free on-site parking

Indoor pool and spa

Kitchen + Bar late-night dining option, including casual meals, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages

Guest Market in the lobby

The property will also include over 1,500 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 150 attendees, with free Wi-Fi in meeting rooms for all attendees, no food and beverage minimums, and a flexible cancellation policy that allows groups to use a portion of their cancellation fee toward a future event at any Drury hotel.