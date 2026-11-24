Independent hotels face competition not only from branded properties but also from short-term rentals. PriceLabs found that 82 percent of guests who stayed at a B&B, inn, or small hotel in the past year said they would consider a short-term rental at the same or slightly lower price. Peter Karpinski, executive vice president of operations for Pyramid Global Hospitality’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection, spoke with LODGING about how the company leverages its scale, marketing resources, technology, and data to help independent properties compete while preserving what makes them unique.

Karpinski outlined the advantages of working with a management company like Pyramid, highlighting the scale of its resources and its experience across sales, marketing, revenue management, operations, and other key verticals. He also emphasized how Pyramid’s leaders work closely with property teams to support them and drive performance.

With Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the company’s consumer-facing collection of independent properties, he stated that Pyramid provides “another layer of commercial and marketing support” and detailed the extent of this backing. “We give individual properties access to a very broad marketing engine while allowing them to still retain their own identities,” Karpinski said. “That would include CRM for pre- and post-stay guest engagement. We have a program called Mosaic Rewards. We use that to build a first-party guest audience, connect properties to guests across a portfolio. We have a global sales organization, and we do a tremendous amount of co-op marketing and PR programs.”

Pyramid’s main goal with this support, Karpinski said, is to give properties the benefits of scale while preserving their individuality. “We believe every independent hotel should remain what we say is a brand of one,” he explained.” He highlighted how Pyramid operates with the perspective that hotels should “feel of the place and for the place, immersed in its destination rather than inserted into a template.” With this approach, the company seeks to have guests feel an authentic sense of place at each property. Karpinski also explained that the company caters to “outside capture in the communities” and intends for these consumers to feel like they can come to the property and treat it “like an extension of their living room.” He reiterated that Pyramid provides the infrastructure and reach, but the local expertise comes from the on-property teams.

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Karpinski then shared multiple examples of how Pyramid works with properties to boost their connection to their surrounding area. He named Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Washington, and its hand-blown glass by local artists, as well as Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, and its working farm, which supplies the resort’s restaurants with ingredients, and South Seas Island Resort in Captiva, Florida, where Pyramid leads a turtle conservation program. These are just a few ways that the company helps provide guests with “a sense of the place and for the place.”

In other words, working with a management company like Pyramid enables properties to focus on what makes them unique while benefiting from a greater scale. Karpinski noted that these hotels and resorts “know exactly who they are,” and Pyramid seeks to enhance their “brand of one.” He emphasized that differentiation is crucial. “We see that our highest-performing independents and how they differentiate themselves from their competitors, that makes a difference. And we translate those practices into measurable improvements and profitability…every decision that a property makes. A clear identity is what gives the guests a reason ultimately to choose the hotel over one of our competitors.”

Performance as a Discipline

On the more technical side, Karpinski said that Pyramid treats commercial performance as a daily discipline and breaks it down into the different parts of the day regarding data. He named TRevPAR, rate, occupancy, and RevPAR as important metrics but noted that, with independent properties, food & beverage and other ancillary programs are significant as well. “It’s not just room revenue,” he said. “We try to maximize that full range of experiences and revenue streams that property offers, like dining, spa, golf, tennis, boating, and local excursions.” Karpinski also shared how Pyramid operates cross-functionally to bring data together and inform decisions across the business. He stated that the data and analytics aspect of the business has become increasingly important, and the company leverages Benchmark’s commercial marketing resources to provide properties with the reach and scale that are typically only available in much larger organizations.

With so much data, navigating such a wide range of information can be challenging. To parse through the data and proactively make the best decisions with it, Karpinski stated that metrics like GOP, TRevPAR, guest satisfaction, and other metrics are key factors. He also called attention to Pyramid’s Next Evolution Optimization (NEO) platform. “That’s our proprietary data analytics program. The company has spent several years and millions of dollars building it. We give owners and operators real-time visibility into performance to support faster, more informed decisions.”

He stated that NEO helps teams ” identify opportunities and act very quickly”, which is another important part of Pyramid’s operating model. “Our ability to act quickly and to be agile in our independent and lifestyle hotels is very important to us,” Karpinski said. “And we continue to invest in proprietary AI and technology to find more efficiencies, improve decision-making, and give property teams more time to focus on the guests.