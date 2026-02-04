Dreamscape Hospitality Assumes Management of The Georgian Hotel

SANTA MONICA, California—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of The Georgian Hotel, marking a new chapter for the Art Deco beachfront property, which is also in the process of joining a Hyatt soft brand.

Originally opened in 1933, The Georgian is an Art Deco landmark overlooking the Pacific Ocean, known for its bold architecture and immersive design. With curated interiors, dining experiences, and lifestyle-driven amenities, the hotel blends vintage style with modern hospitality, offering an experience that reflects the coastal spirit of Santa Monica.

“The Georgian represents the type of distinctive, experience-driven hotel that aligns perfectly with Dreamscape’s lifestyle and independent strategy,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “The Hyatt soft brand affiliation allows the hotel to maintain its character while expanding its reach and appeal to a broader audience.”

“The Georgian is a landmark property, and Dreamscape understands how to respect its character while driving future growth,” said Jon Blanchard, founder of JB Hotel Group. “Their experience with lifestyle hotels makes them the right choice for this next chapter.”