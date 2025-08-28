Dreamscape Hospitality Assumes Management of St. Clair Inn

ST. CLAIR, Michigan—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the St. Clair Inn. Under Dreamscape’s leadership, the property is set to undergo a significant renovation and will join the Marriott Tribute Portfolio.

Originally opened in 1926 and restored, the St. Clair Inn is situated along the banks of the St. Clair River. The property offers 85 guestrooms and suites, plus three cottages with amenities and views of the St. Clair River.

“We are honored to take the helm of this truly special property,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “The St. Clair Inn represents everything we value in a hotel: a unique sense of place, deep local roots, and an elevated guest experience. We’re excited to partner with the team to further enhance its legacy.”

The property offers a variety of culinary destinations, including The Dive and Prohibition Bar. Additionally, the 1926 Restaurant is available for private events. The St. Clair Inn is also equipped to host weddings, private events, and corporate retreats with over 34,000 square feet of flexible space