MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Milwaukee – West Allis, marking the company’s continued expansion into Midwest markets.

Located 10 minutes from downtown Milwaukee, the property offers guests amenities and access to attractions including American Family Field, Wisconsin State Fair Park, and Greenfield Park. The pet-friendly hotel includes 107 guestrooms, an indoor pool, complimentary breakfast, and a 24-hour fitness center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holiday Inn Express & Suites Milwaukee – West Allis to the Dreamscape Hospitality portfolio,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “This property is ideally located for both business and leisure travelers, and we look forward to enhancing the guest experience through our hands-on management approach and commitment to service excellence.”

The hotel also includes a 360-square-foot meeting room for private gatherings and small events, as well as proximity to major businesses, healthcare institutions, and corporate offices. This addition to Dreamscape’s portfolio reinforces the company’s strategy of growing its footprint in strategically located markets across the country.