Dreamscape Hospitality Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District
Photo Credit: Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District

DALLAS, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality announced the addition of two properties to its management portfolio: Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District in Bradenton, Florida, and Hyatt Place Park City in Park City, Utah.

Located along Bradenton’s Old Main Street corridor, the Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District offers access to local boutiques, dining, and the Manatee Riverfront.

Situated at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, the Hyatt Place Park City offers proximity to ski resorts, hiking trails, and Park City’s downtown.

“We’re proud to welcome these two exceptional properties into the Dreamscape portfolio,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Both hotels are high-performing assets with strong local identities and potential to deliver memorable guest experience and value for our ownership partners.”

