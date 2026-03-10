Dreamscape Hospitality Adds Two Marriott Hotels to Its Portfolio

DALLAS, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality has assumed management of two Marriott-branded properties, Courtyard by Marriott Houma in Houma, Louisiana, and Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Springdale in Springdale, Arkansas. Both properties are owned by Verge Hospitality Management LLC, which continues to expand its hospitality portfolio.

Located in southern Louisiana, Courtyard by Marriott Houma provides access to the region’s business centers, cultural attractions, and tourism corridors, offering modern accommodations and amenities designed for both business and leisure travelers. In Northwest Arkansas, Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Springdale serves one of the country’s fastest-growing regions, providing guests with access to nearby corporate headquarters, retail districts, and outdoor recreation destinations.

“Dreamscape Hospitality continues to expand its portfolio through strategic partnerships with owners who value operational excellence and strong guest experiences,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “We look forward to working with ownership to further strengthen performance at both properties while maintaining the trusted Marriott standards guests expect.”

“Dreamscape’s experience managing Marriott-branded hotels made them the right partner as we continue to grow these assets,” said Malik Kheraj, president of Verge Hospitality Management LLC. “We’re confident their operational expertise and focus on guest experience will support the long-term success of both properties.”