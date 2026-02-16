Dreamscape Hospitality Adds Two Hotels to Its Portfolio

STEVENS POINT, Wisconsin—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of Holiday Inn Stevens Point Convention Center and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevens Point, strengthening the company’s Midwest presence.

Holiday Inn Stevens Point Convention Center is a full-service hotel offering more than 38,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. The hotel also includes an indoor pool, a fitness center, complimentary WiFi, and onsite dining at Amber Grill Restaurant & Bar.

Complementing the convention center hotel, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevens Point delivers a streamlined guest experience with complimentary breakfast, modern accommodations, and amenities designed for both business and leisure travelers.

Together, the two properties total 215 guestrooms and provide a comprehensive hospitality offering for the Stevens Point market. Both hotels transitioned to Dreamscape management on February 3, 2026.

“These two properties allow us to support a wide range of traveler needs in Stevens Point, from large-scale events to efficient overnight stays,” Patenaude said. “Our goal is to elevate operations, strengthen brand performance, and drive long-term value for ownership.”

“Dreamscape brings the operational expertise and scale needed to support continued success in the Stevens Point market,” said Matt Burrow, Partner at Three Leaf Partners. “Their team is well positioned to drive performance across both hotels.”