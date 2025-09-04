Dreamscape Hospitality Adds The Monarch Hotel to Its Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it will assume management of The Monarch Hotel. Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, the property’s accommodations include suites, many of which have private balconies. Additional amenities include two pools, pet-friendly accommodations, and on-site dining at La Flora Restaurant.

“We are excited to welcome The Monarch Hotel into the Dreamscape portfolio,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Its prime location in Old Town Scottsdale, thoughtful design, and commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience make it a perfect fit for our growing independent and lifestyle segments. Our focus will be on enhancing its unique character while driving strong performance for ownership.”

The Monarch Hotel is currently undergoing comprehensive renovations and is set to debut as a JdV by Hyatt property in early 2026. The hotel is situated minutes from local attractions such as Butterfly Wonderland and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.