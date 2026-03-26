Dreamscape Hospitality Adds Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Sarasota/Riverfront to Its Portfolio

DALLAS, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Sarasota/Riverfront.

“Dreamscape Hospitality continues to expand its portfolio through strategic management opportunities with well-positioned assets in strong markets,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “We are excited to take over management of Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Sarasota/Riverfront and look forward to enhancing operations and delivering an exceptional guest experience.”

Located along the Manatee River in downtown Bradenton, the 153-room hotel offers guests access to Bradenton’s Riverwalk, local attractions, and the greater Sarasota area. Many of the property’s rooms and suites provide private balconies and river views. The hotel offers a range of amenities, including an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and flexible meeting and event space. On-site dining is available at The Bistro, which serves breakfast, dinner, and handcrafted beverages.

The hotel’s riverfront location and proximity to key demand drivers, including the Bradenton Area Convention Center and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, position it for continued success across both business and leisure segments.