DoveHill Announces Acquisition of Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—DoveHill announced its acquisition of the Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection in Washington, Connecticut.

Situated in Litchfield County, ninety minutes from New York City, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection, offers a collection of guestrooms and cottages, manicured gardens, and a calendar of experiential programming, as well as dining options—such as The Garden Room and The Tap Room. DoveHill plans to update the property with targeted enhancements that elevate the guest experience. Auberge Collection will continue to manage Mayflower Inn & Spa following the acquisition.

Statements From Leadership

“Mayflower Inn & Spa is one of those truly irreplaceable properties,” said Jake Wurzak, founder and chief executive officer of DoveHill. “It has an extraordinary sense of place, a legacy of excellence, and the kind of one-of-a-kind character we look for in every investment. We are deeply honored to steward this iconic estate and carry its storied tradition forward.”

Charles Paloux, chief investment officer of DoveHill, added, “Mayflower Inn & Spa is precisely the kind of asset we are singularly focused on—ultra-luxury, irreplaceable, and rich with high ROI opportunities. Ultra-luxury is one of the few segments consistently outperforming today, and as a drive-to destination just ninety minutes from New York City, the hotel is exceptionally well-positioned to capture the enduring post-COVID demand for nearby world-class escapes.”