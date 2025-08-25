DoveHill Acquires White Barn Inn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—DoveHill announced its acquisition of the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. Auberge Resorts Collection will continue to manage White Barn Inn.

White Barn Inn, part of Auberge Resorts Collection, includes the White Barn Inn Restaurant, and it offers a collection of guest cottages, a luxury spa, and a pool. The Cora Houseboat is also available to guests. DoveHill plans to build upon White Barn Inn’s heritage with targeted enhancements that improve the luxury experience while preserving the hotel’s authenticity.

“White Barn Inn represents a turning point in our hospitality strategy,” said Jake Wurzak, founder and chief executive officer of DoveHill. “We are focusing on highly unique, independent hotels and inns in incredibly high-barrier-to-entry markets. This property embodies everything we look for: iconic status, one-of-a-kind character, and a legacy of excellence that we are excited to steward into the future.”

Wurzak added, “DoveHill’s investment in White Barn Inn represents a strategic opportunity to combine our operational and investment expertise with one of the most distinctive brands in hospitality. Our shared goal is to safeguard the quintessential Maine experience, make targeted enhancements throughout the property, and protect the cultural foundation that has made White Barn Inn a landmark in Kennebunk.”

Advertisement

Charles Paloux, chief investment officer of DoveHill, added, “This acquisition perfectly exemplifies the kind of strategic investment we are pursuing in today’s hospitality landscape. Through our newly launched DoveHill Opportunity Fund 2, we are highly focused on preferred equity and direct investments in distinctive, irreplaceable hotel assets. White Barn Inn stands as an iconic property that aligns seamlessly with our vision for the next generation of experiential and value-driven hospitality investments.”