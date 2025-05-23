Industry NewsBrandsDoubleTree by Hilton Reaches 700th Property and 60th Country
DoubleTree by Hilton Reaches 700th Property and 60th Country

By LODGING Staff
DoubleTree by Hilton Tokyo Ariake Exterior
Photo Credit: DoubleTree by Hilton

MCLEAN, Virginia—DoubleTree by Hilton celebrated the opening of its 700th hotel and its expansion into 60 countries and territories. Over the past year, the brand welcomed more than 40 new properties to its portfolio, marking major firsts—Hilton’s debut in the city of Nice, the country of Laos, and the Azores Islands region, as well as DoubleTree by Hilton’s debut in Malta. These recent additions bring DoubleTree’s global footprint to 60 countries and territories, representing more than a tenfold increase in global presence since 2008, when the brand first expanded beyond the Americas into international markets.

“Reaching our 700th property opening and expanding into 60 countries and territories highlights the strength of the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering caring hospitality and remaining a trusted choice for modern business and leisure travelers worldwide,” said Shawn McAteer, brand leader, DoubleTree by Hilton. “Our continued growth in new and exciting destinations underscores our dedication to prioritizing the spaces and human connections that make travelers feel at home no matter where their journey takes them.”

DoubleTree by Hilton’s momentum will continue with a pipeline of more than 240 hotels in development and nine upcoming first-in-country and territory debuts in diverse markets. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where DoubleTree has more than 150 operating hotels currently, the brand is expected to open its second resort property in Egypt with the DoubleTree by Hilton Mangroovy El Gouna Resort. Additionally, DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry will bolster Hilton’s presence in Northern Ireland, and in North Africa, DoubleTree by Hilton Casablanca City Centre will debut in Casablanca. With 115 properties across Asia Pacific, expansion will continue in China with new properties set to open in rapidly growing urban hubs such as Zhengzhou and Yanji.

DoubleTree by Hilton also drives Hilton’s momentum by converting existing properties into the DoubleTree portfolio. In the first quarter of 2025, conversions accounted for approximately 40 percent of Hilton’s nearly 200 new openings, driven largely by DoubleTree and the new premium economy brand Spark by Hilton.

“DoubleTree makes for an ideal conversion brand as it offers the best of both worlds – bespoke design, strong global recognition, and proven ability to adapt to a wide range of market needs,” said McAteer. “The brand is a smart choice for owners looking to elevate their guest offerings with the power of the Hilton engine behind them.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

