DoubleTree by Hilton New Orleans Completes Renovation

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—DoubleTree by Hilton New Orleans, operated by Dimension Hospitality, debuted a $5 million renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the hotel’s transformation.

The event brought together business and tourism partners, hospitality leaders, and city representatives to mark the completion of a comprehensive refresh of the hotel. Renovations include updates to the lobby, 367 guestrooms and suites, rooftop pool and sundeck, International Ballroom, and more than 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The ceremony was held inside the newly refreshed International Ballroom on the 16th floor, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Mississippi River, downtown skyline, and the French Quarter.

During the program, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce presented DoubleTree New Orleans with an official Certificate of Commemoration, recognizing the hotel’s investment in the city.

Advertisement

“This marks the completion of a significant transformation, and it’s one we are incredibly proud to share with our guests and with the New Orleans community,” said Andrey De Risio, general manager of the DoubleTree New Orleans. “These upgrades represent more than just a refresh of our space. They represent our commitment to New Orleans hospitality and welcoming guests from across the world with the warmth, service, and experience this city is known for.”

“This renovation is especially meaningful to us because Louisiana is our home,” said Kenneth Shore, Dimension Hospitality’s senior regional director of operations. “Growing our business in our home state and continuing to invest in New Orleans’ tourism economy reflects who we are as a company. Alongside our partners at AVR Realty and the on-property team, we’ve reimagined key areas of this hotel to ensure it continues to meet the expectations of today’s travelers.”