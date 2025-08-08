DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn Opens After Renovation

DAYTON, Ohio—Following an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation, the former Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn opened as DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn. The full-service property has undergone a complete transformation in both design and guest experience.

The redesign preserves the hotel’s aviation-inspired theme. New interior elements—designed by DHospitality with architecture by JCER Design Consultants—honor this history through updated artwork, including imagery of the Wright Brothers, along with modern touches. This design connects visitors to the region’s aviation history.

“This is more than a renovation—it’s a reinvention,” said Steven Ellingsen, chief executive officer of Somnium Hospitality Group, which manages the property. “We’re proud to steward this next chapter in the hotel’s legacy by introducing a brand and experience that reflect not only the pride of Fairborn and Dayton but also the purpose and soul behind great hospitality.”

The hotel includes 203 newly renovated guestrooms with enhanced meeting spaces and modernized public areas. The on-site restaurant, The Wright Place, includes a refreshed menu spotlighting locally sourced ingredients and made-to-order breakfast options.

Other upgrades include:

Technology enhancements, including digital key access and Smart TVs

Expanded grab-and-go options at the new Made Market

Improved Wi-Fi for connectivity throughout rooms and meeting spaces

Room service available for breakfast and dinner

A continued commitment to Clean the World, Hilton’s sustainability initiative

The team leading the hotel, including General Manager Christopher Miller, will remain in place, ensuring continuity and familiarity for returning guests.

“The heart of this hotel has always been its people,” added Ellingsen. “We’re simply giving them a new canvas—a space that honors Dayton’s past while serving the needs of today’s travelers with warmth, efficiency, and soul.”

An opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected in September 2025, when all renovations will be fully complete. The event will invite local dignitaries, community partners, and guests to see the space firsthand.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn will also deepen its community engagement by continuing partnerships with local nonprofits, including 4 Paws for Ability, Michael’s House, Habitat for Humanity, Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative, the USO at Wright-Patterson, and others.