DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover Completes Renovation

ANDOVER, Massachusetts—DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover announced the completion of a $6 million transformation designed to update the guest experience from arrival to check-out. The renovation, which began in November 2024, refreshed every corner of the hotel from its welcoming lobby and flexible meeting spaces to updated guestrooms, restaurant, and social spaces. The hotel remained open throughout the process, completing renovations one floor at a time to ensure minimal disruption to guests.

Designed by Baskervill, the renovation takes its inspiration from Andover’s Ward Reservation, home to Holt Hill, the highest point in Essex County. The project embraces a design concept called “unplugged exploration,” with charcoal, teal greens, and earth tones.

“This transformation represents our commitment to creating spaces that are both inspiring and comfortable for every guest,” said Bob Anderson, president of Linchris Hotel Corporation, the owner and management company of DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover. “By drawing on the natural beauty of Andover, we’ve created an experience that blends contemporary design with a sense of place, making every guest feel at home.”

The renovation included new seating, art, and carpeting. A new art program, with works by local artists and celebrating Merrimack Valley landmarks, highlights the hotel’s connection to its community.

With newly designed meeting and event spaces, the hotel continues to provide flexible venues for corporate gatherings and weddings. Its refreshed guestrooms and communal spaces are crafted to appeal to the hotel’s diverse mix of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group segments.