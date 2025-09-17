Industry NewsDonohoe Hospitality Services Awarded Management of 597-Room Hotel Portfolio
Donohoe Hospitality Services Awarded Management of 597-Room Hotel Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Donohoe Hospitality Services
Photo Credit: Donohoe Hospitality Services

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Officials of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, announced that the company has been awarded management of a three-hotel portfolio totaling 597 rooms located throughout Maryland. The trio of properties is owned by Southern Management Companies.

“Southern Management Companies is a real estate powerhouse, and we look forward to working with a family-owned company whose values so closely mirror our own,” said Thomas Penny, III, president, DHS. “We greatly admire Suzanne Hillman for her legacy of establishing a strong ‘people-first’ and ‘community-centered’ culture. Both organizations stand for integrity, stability, and growth, and these shared ideals make them the perfect partner as we both seek to expand our portfolio and create opportunities for our people.”

The hotels include the 150-room Cambria Hotel College Park and the 297-room Hotel at the University of Maryland, both in College Park, Maryland, and the 150-room Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover, Maryland.

“This is the perfect marriage of two legacy companies,” said Suzanne Hillman, chief executive officer, Southern Management Companies. “As longtime members of the communities in which we work, it was important for us to partner with an organization that shares our values. We have known and respected Donohoe Hospitality Services and Thomas’ team for years and cannot think of a better fit for our operational needs. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship growing together.”

