Dog-First, Guest-Approved: Inside the Next Evolution of Pet Travel  

For many travelers, evaluating their own needs is only part of the process, both in selecting accommodations and in traveling to their destination. The happiness and health of pets while on the road is an emerging priority, so much so that they are becoming key factors for travelers throughout their journey. BARK Air‘s 2026 State of Pet Travel Report highlighted this trend and found that pets are a vital part of the vacation planning process. Beyond traditional pet-friendly offerings, many guests expect more luxurious offerings for their furry friends. LODGING recently spoke with BARK Air President Michael Novotny, who discussed emerging trends in pet travel and provided insight into how it could continue to evolve.

The State of Pet Travel report found that pet comfort is an important luxury for travelers, with parents prioritizing their pets’ comfort and emotional well-being. Why is that so important to pet parents?

BARK Air’s audience is travelers who consider their dogs family, so ensuring their comfort is key, especially when traveling. According to APPA [American Pet Products Association], 88 percent of pet owners have traveled with their dogs in the past year, where dogs are commonly considered an afterthought. Now, pet parents are seeking services where dogs are the priority.

BARK Air recently partnered with HigherDOSE to launch exclusive wellness services at domestic BARK Air airport lounges. Is Bark Air interested in potentially bringing these services to hotels?

Yes, the next phase of BARK Air brings our dog-first approach to the ground, powering personalized pet experiences for hotel partners. We just announced a partnership with Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, and Embark Beyond to launch a retreat series in March and May 2026, including a curated itinerary with activities like a dog-friendly beachside welcome luau and morning swims at the BARK Beach Club. This is an exciting moment in our evolution from an airline to a holistic dog-first hospitality brand, and it’s only the beginning.

BARK Air’s pet travel report showed that 94 percent of travelers are willing to forgo traditional amenities, like a hotel bar, for a stay that properly welcomes their pet. What are some ways that properties can stand out with their pet-friendly offerings, beyond the basics?

Hotels have an opportunity to stand out by going above and beyond a bed and bowl in-room. Services like dog walking, dog sitting, and specialized programming can further enrich and customize a hotel experience for both dogs and their humans. For our hotel partners, the Bark Happy team serves as an extension of guest services, managing the pup intake process to customize stays further based on dietary and socialization preferences—similar to what is already done with humans in the luxury travel space.

What are the benefits of BARK Air’s new Companion Concierge?

BARK Air’s Companion Concierge is driven by a mission to make pet travel more accessible than ever before, offering a low-barrier entry point for aspirational travelers eager to more seamlessly explore the world with their dogs. While concierge services for BARK Air passengers have long been a cornerstone of the experience, the Companion Concierge is a standalone service now available to all dog travelers across all airlines, not just BARK Air passengers. The Companion Concierge can manage international paperwork, coordinate complex travel logistics, and offer expertly crafted itineraries featuring hotels, villas, restaurants, and experiences that cater to dogs.

What are some ways you hope to enhance/improve the service?

Moving forward, we’re working to use the Companion Concierge to help hotels elevate their dog-friendly offerings and build a new industry benchmark for their dog guests. The goal is for the BARK Happy team to be an extension of hotel partners’ guest services team to handle personalized pre-arrival intake, create custom itineraries including restaurant reservations or vet recommendations, or support with dog walking/sitting/grooming.

Is it fair to say that travelers are increasingly prioritizing the comfort of their pets? If so, what do you think is driving this change, and how do you see it continuing to evolve?

Absolutely. Now more than ever, pet parents are prioritizing the comfort of their pets when traveling. This comes as a result of an increased number of travelers seeking out pet-friendly experiences to share their travels with their dogs, rather than leaving them behind. One of our clients is a dog who developed severe trauma after a cargo flight, to the point that the dog needed specialized training to recover. Thanks to BARK Air, that dog is now able to travel without fear and anxiety. This goes to show that dog-first travel experiences are a necessity, and we see the industry continuing to evolve by introducing new and sometimes unexpected ways to cater to pets like HigherDOSE’s new Infrared PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) Pet Bed, which we feature in our LA and NY BARK Air lounges.