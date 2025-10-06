Industry NewsDKN Hotels Awarded Management of TownePlace Suites in Wildomar, California
DKN Hotels Awarded Management of TownePlace Suites in Wildomar, California

By LODGING Staff
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
Photo Credit: American Redevelopment Solutions

IRVINE, California—DKN Hotels announced that it has been awarded the management contract and pre-opening advisory of a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel in Wildomar, California. The 102-suite property is being developed by American Redevelopment Solutions, LLC, and is scheduled to open in 2027.

“We are honored to have been selected to manage the TownePlace Suites in Wildomar, supporting ownership with comprehensive management from pre-opening to ongoing hotel operations,” said Ana Almada, chief executive officer, DKN Hotels. “We look forward to delivering exceptional results and introducing travelers to the warm hospitality that is a hallmark of our approach.”

The new property will be the first hotel in Wildomar and a part of the Baxter Village Project, a mixed-use development that will include the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, a Kaiser Permanente medical office, 204 apartments and 67 single-family homes. Wildomar is situated in Temecula Valley Wine Country in Southwest Riverside County, offering travelers access to local vineyards and regional destinations. 

Dazzler Select by Wyndham Launches as Brand Expansion
