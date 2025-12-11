Irvine, California—DKN Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Sorrento Mesa/Sorrento Valley in San Diego, California. DKN Ventures, the sister company of DKN Hotels, has partnered with PK Architects, Gensler, and MJS Landscaping for a comprehensive renovation of the property’s guestrooms, gatehouse, and public spaces, with construction slated to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Sorrento Mesa/Sorrento Valley is situated 20 minutes from downtown San Diego and 16 miles from San Diego International Airport. The 150-suite hotel offers guests access to major Fortune 500 companies in the Sorrento Valley, including Qualcomm, Dexcom, Samsung, Google, and Hologic. Nearby attractions include Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove, and the University of San Diego.

“The acquisition of the Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa/Sorrento Valley marks an exciting milestone for DKN Hotels and DKN Ventures,” said Kiran Dahya, owner and founder of both companies. “This property is an exceptional addition to our growing portfolio, and we look forward to elevating the guest experience while creating new value for our partners and local community. San Diego remains an important market for us, and this investment reinforces our long-term commitment to delivering best-in-class hospitality throughout the area.”

Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Sorrento Mesa/Sorrento Valley offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas. Each suite includes fully-equipped kitchens complete with full-size appliances, such as a coffeemaker, microwave oven, toaster, cookware, and utensils.

Amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, 698 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour market with a selection of snacks and beverages, and a complimentary breakfast buffet.