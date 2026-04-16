Disney SVP Maribeth Bisienere Announces Retirement

Maribeth Bisienere announced her retirement after more than three decades in the hospitality industry. Bisienere marked 30 years of leadership roles with The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World Resort in 2025. She most recently served as senior vice president— resorts, transportation, premium services, food & beverage, and merchandise. Before that, she served as senior vice president—theme parks, animal programs, & security, and previously as senior vice president—Disney Springs, ESPN Wide World of Sports, water parks, and food and beverage.

During her time with The Walt Disney Company, Bisienere held vice president roles in food & beverage and merchandise line of business, business development, and alliance development & operating participants. She started with Walt Disney World as the general manager at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in 1995 and later became general manager at Disney Institute (1996) and Disney’s Contemporary Resort (1997). Bisienere has also served as a member of the Central Florida Hotel Association and the board of trustees at Johnson & Wales University. Additionally, she joined the AHLA Board after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bisienere commented on her retirement in a post on LinkedIn and expressed her gratitude.