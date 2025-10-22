DISH Business Debuts the Edge Server Blade

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado—DISH Business announced the launch of its Edge Server Blade (ESB), an addition to its SMARTBOX solution. The ESB integrates live linear television delivered over the internet (IP Live Linear/IPLL) with traditional satellite TV, offering a range of content and flexibility to hotels, senior living communities, multi-unit tenant buildings, and more.
Key Features
- Streaming Technology: Streams live linear television over the internet, integrated with traditional satellite TV into a single enterprise-grade headend.
- Commercial Application: Purpose-built to power entertainment across a variety of commercial settings, including hotels, senior living communities, and multi-unit residential buildings.
- Distribution: SMARTBOX enables efficient distribution of IPLL TV over a property’s existing infrastructure.
- Scalable and Flexible: Supports a range of deployment sizes, from small venues to large facilities, and is fully compatible with all SMARTBOX output types, ensuring content flows seamlessly through various cable plants and network configurations.
- Integration: Designed for simplicity, the ESB integrates with the SMARTBOX suite.
- Centralized Management: Configured using existing tools, enabling smooth, efficient, and unified property-wide management of live linear content.
Advertisement