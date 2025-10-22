DISH Business Debuts the Edge Server Blade

By
LODGING Staff
-

ENGLEWOOD, ColoradoDISH Business announced the launch of its Edge Server Blade (ESB), an addition to its SMARTBOX solution. The ESB integrates live linear television delivered over the internet (IP Live Linear/IPLL) with traditional satellite TV, offering a range of content and flexibility to hotels, senior living communities, multi-unit tenant buildings, and more.

Key Features

  • Streaming Technology: Streams live linear television over the internet, integrated with traditional satellite TV into a single enterprise-grade headend.
  • Commercial Application: Purpose-built to power entertainment across a variety of commercial settings, including hotels, senior living communities, and multi-unit residential buildings.
  • Distribution: SMARTBOX enables efficient distribution of IPLL TV over a property’s existing infrastructure.
  • Scalable and Flexible: Supports a range of deployment sizes, from small venues to large facilities, and is fully compatible with all SMARTBOX output types, ensuring content flows seamlessly through various cable plants and network configurations.
  • Integration: Designed for simplicity, the ESB integrates with the SMARTBOX suite.
  • Centralized Management: Configured using existing tools, enabling smooth, efficient, and unified property-wide management of live linear content.
Advertisement
Previous articleCrafting an Identity: Leading Designers on Imbuing a Hotel With Narrative and Sense of Place 
Next articleLivAway Suites Implements Virdee’s Guest Experience Platform Across Its Portfolio
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR