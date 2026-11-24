Mobile check-in, digital keys, and guest messaging are now standard features at most upscale hotels, and guests have readily embraced them. Travelers downloaded more than 12 million Hilton digital keys in the first half of 2025, marking a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

Even so, a guest who checks in by phone will still likely expect to find a real person when something goes wrong. Digital keys can malfunction. Some guests will prefer the old arrangement and a physical key. Whatever the case, hotels will need to rethink a staffing model that connects the app and the team, with clear rules for when a guest passes from one to the other.

Staff Both Arrival Paths

When 73 percent of global travelers value digital check-in and checkout, as Hilton’s 2026 Trends research found, the front desk no longer needs to be staffed around processing every arrival. Mobile check-in allows guests to bypass the desk queue entirely. Messaging and room access can handle routine needs like a replacement key or a late checkout request without a call downstairs.

That leaves the desk free to focus on the arrivals that require a person, and those guests should get an experience every bit as good as the digital one. Some will have a dead phone or no data connection, and others may wish to speak with someone who knows the area. The desk should also provide a physical key when requested and do so without pushing the app. Incentives shape this more than many operators realize. If desk agents are measured on digital adoption rates, they will steer guests toward the app whether the guest wants it or not.

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Pre-arrival data can help the desk prepare for the guests who do walk up. Those who haven’t completed mobile check-in by the afternoon of arrival are the likeliest to come to the counter, and flagging them early lets managers schedule desk coverage around expected walk-ups.

Assign an Owner for Every Failure Point

When a digital key stops working at midnight, the guest needs one person who can get them into the room. At that hour, a chatbot script or a transfer to another department leaves the guest standing in the corridor. Whoever answers first should have the access and the tools to re-key the door themselves.

Properties should document who owns each type of failure on every shift, including overnight, and make the escalation path known to everyone who might take the call. That plan should also spell out authority. A night agent who can re-key a door or move a guest to another room without the manager’s sign-off can resolve the problem before it turns into a complaint.

Requests should also be sorted by how much judgment they require. Pool hours and extra towels can run through digital channels with little risk. Accessibility needs and billing disputes belong with a person, as do stays disrupted by maintenance issues or an overbooking. These cases call for listening and discretion, and whoever handles them should have the guest’s history in front of them. Shared notes across the messaging platform and the property management system keep guests from re-explaining their situation at each handoff.

Let Guests Set the Channel, Then Track Resolution

65% of travelers have said that they value greetings or communications by text, and 27 percent said they use their phones to communicate with hotels more than ever. Message volume, however, can work against the guest. A property that replaces housekeeping knocks with several automated texts a day has simply moved the interruption to another device.

Ask guests at booking or check-in which channel they prefer and how often they want to hear from the hotel. Record the answer in the guest profile so every department follows it. Essential stay information, such as door codes and checkout times, should go in a separate thread from promotions and upsells, so guests who mute marketing still receive what they need.

Monthly reporting can also pair adoption figures with resolution data. Useful measures include:

Time for a guest to reach a staff member Time from first contact to resolution How often guests repeat information they have already given Whether promised follow-ups happen

Tagging each escalation in the messaging platform makes these numbers straightforward to pull at both the property and portfolio level, where they show which hotels are resolving issues quickly and which are leaving guests to wait.

Two Walkthroughs Worth Running

Managers can test the system with two exercises. In the first, a staff member checks in as a guest who declines the app and asks for a physical key. In the second, they simulate a key failure after the front desk has switched to overnight staffing. Record how long each scenario takes and how many people the guest must deal with before the issue is resolved.

Those results will show where shifts, permissions, or handoffs need refinement. They also give managers a baseline to retest against after each change. Guests who skip the lobby are counting on the service still being there. These two tests show whether it is.