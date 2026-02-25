BETHESDA, Maryland—DiamondRock Hospitality Company announced that Chairman William W. McCarten will retire from the Company’s board of directors at the end of his current term, effective at the adjournment of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2026. At that time, Bruce D. Wardinski will become non-executive chairman of the board, and the size of the board will be reduced from nine directors to eight.

“For more than two decades, Bill has been the cornerstone of DiamondRock — as its founder, inaugural chief executive officer, and chairman. His leadership was instrumental in guiding the company through a dynamic and evolving operating environment, shaping DiamondRock into the organization it is today. Bill’s insight, mentorship, principled leadership, and enduring passion for hospitality will be profoundly missed,” said Jeffrey J. Donnelly, chief executive officer.

“It has been a great honor to serve as chairman of DiamondRock for the past twenty‑two years. I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional board of directors and management team, and I am deeply proud of the successful business that we have created together,” said McCarten.

“Bruce is uniquely qualified to serve in the role of Chairman, having served previously as Chairman of three publicly traded hotel companies, in addition to serving on DiamondRock’s Board since 2013. I look forward to continuing to work with Bruce as we pursue our shared goal of creating long‑term value for our shareholders,” said Donnelly.