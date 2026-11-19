NEW YORK—Deloitte’s sixth annual Holiday Travel Survey found that nearly half (47 percent) of Americans plan to travel this holiday season as travelers adapt to make trips work. Determined holiday travelers said they plan to adjust budgets and trip choices while leveraging Generative AI to make the most of the season.

Key Takeaways

Nearly half of Americans plan to travel this holiday season. Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they expect to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, down 7 percentage points year over year; 27 percent said they’ll plan a vacation with paid lodging, down 5 points YoY.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they expect to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, down 7 percentage points year over year; 27 percent said they’ll plan a vacation with paid lodging, down 5 points YoY. Travelers expect to take more trips and spend more on their longest trip. Surveyed travelers expect to take an average of two trips this season, up from 1.8 in 2025, and budget an average of $2,792 for their longest trip, including transportation and lodging, up 5 percent YoY.

Surveyed travelers expect to take an average of two trips this season, up from 1.8 in 2025, and budget an average of $2,792 for their longest trip, including transportation and lodging, up 5 percent YoY. Travelers are adapting their plans to fit their budgets. Shorter trips, lower in-destination spending, and budget-friendly lodging are the most common adjustments among respondents who said they are spending less this year.

Shorter trips, lower in-destination spending, and budget-friendly lodging are the most common adjustments among respondents who said they are spending less this year. Thanksgiving boasts the biggest slice of the travel pie . The largest share of travel is planned around Thanksgiving, with 31 percent of all holiday trips expected to be taken, followed by the Christmas to New Year’s Eve period (28 percent).

. The largest share of travel is planned around Thanksgiving, with 31 percent of all holiday trips expected to be taken, followed by the Christmas to New Year’s Eve period (28 percent). Generative AI is becoming a travel-planning tool across generations. Twenty-nine percent of travelers surveyed said they use Generative AI for trip discovery and planning, with adoption more evenly distributed across generations than the use of social media or short-form video.

Travelers Plan to Balance Cost and Priorities

Among respondents who plan to travel this holiday season, the average budget for their longest trip is expected to reach $2,792, up 5 percent from 2025. That increase reflects a mix of higher prices and travelers’ spending choices, including willingness to purchase upgrades. While some surveyed travelers plan to spend more to keep pace with costs, others reported adjusting trip length, spending at their destination, or choosing budget lodging as reasons for spending more.

The survey also found signs of continued interest in travel. Hotel and flight intent is expected to hold steady across income groups, lodging categories are all expected to see a slight rise in interest, and international travelers are planning trips farther from home.

More than 1 in 4 surveyed Americans (27 percent) plan to take a vacation this holiday season, defined as a leisure trip with paid lodging, while 1 in 5 plan to travel only to visit friends or relatives.

While 31 percent of all holiday trips taken will happen around Thanksgiving, these trips are expected to be the shortest, with more than half (54 percent) lasting three nights or fewer. Trips taken Christmas through New Year’s Eve are more likely to last four to six nights (40 percent).

About a quarter of surveyed travelers (23 percent) expected the budget for their longest holiday trip (marquee trip) to increase significantly compared to last year, up from 19 percent last year.

Some travelers surveyed appear to be adjusting trip plans to avoid the busy seasons. Among Americans earning $200,000 or more, the top reason for not traveling over the holidays is timing: One-third (34 percent) of non-travelers at this income level said they plan to travel after the holidays.

Gen Z reports more financial optimism: 56 percent of those surveyed say their finances improved over the last year, compared to 42 percent in 2025, a positive swing unmatched by any other generation. Gen Zer’s also plan a higher budget increase for their longest trip (up 13 percent from 2025) compared to other generations.

Travel Upgrades Offer Opportunities for Providers

Travelers appear to be considering options to maximize their travel budgets. While cost can play a key role in how holiday travelers select airlines and paid lodging, many respondents are still willing to splurge on their travel experience.

Many travelers surveyed intend to spend on trip upgrades: Of those expecting to increase their budgets for holiday travel, 31 percent anticipate a higher in-destination spend, while 26 percent plan to splurge on more luxurious lodging. Nearly one-quarter (23 percent) said they drove to their destination in 2025 and expect to fly this year.

Half (50 percent) of surveyed holiday travelers plan to fly for their longest trip, and one-third of these plan to take an international flight.

Among those surveyed, nearly half (45 percent) of flyers plan to book premium fares, including upgraded economy or first or business class. Millennial flyers are increasingly likely to purchase premium fares (52 percent, up 6 percentage points from 2025). Top-tier airline loyalty program members are three times as likely to purchase first or business class tickets (31 percent vs. 10 percent of others), while mid-tier members are most likely to book upgraded economy fares (45 percent vs. 27 percent of others).

While lodging intent appears to be up for all accommodation types, full-service hotels are expected to be the most popular accommodation type for surveyed travelers’ longest trip, as 41 percent plan to stay in one.

When looking at both airlines and hotels, travelers may put more emphasis on a few non-price factors this year. For flights, this year more travelers said they are prioritizing non-stop itineraries and carriers they consider reliable. When shopping for hotels, travelers reported that they are more heavily considering service, loyalty memberships, and locations this year.

For marquee trips, the share of travelers saying they plan to book direct is down as more intend to use intermediaries that enable price comparison. Around one-quarter of travelers surveyed expect to use traditional travel agents and online travel agencies this year for booking both flights (24 percent) and hotels (28 percent).

Intent to take a cruise on the longest trip of the holiday season has doubled, according to survey respondents. December before the Christmas holiday is likely to be the busiest time for cruises, with 29 percent of cruisers setting sail during this period.

“Holiday travel remains a priority for many Americans, but this season’s findings show that travelers are making more deliberate choices about whether, when, and how to go,” said Kate Ferrara, vice chair and US transportation, hospitality and services sector leader, Deloitte. “While fewer plan to travel during the holiday period, those who say they’ll travel plan to adjust trip length, lodging, or spending to keep travel within reach—and still make room for the experiences that matter most to them. For travel providers, an opportunity is to offer options that balance value, flexibility, and comfort.”

Shifting Preferences Map Travel Trends

More travelers seem to be turning to Generative AI (GenAI) for trip planning, as generational preferences shift how travelers seek out activities and lodging.

Generative AI use for travel planning continues to grow: 29 percent of surveyed travelers said they plan to use GenAI for travel discovery or planning, up from 24 percent in 2025 and 8 percent in 2023.

Millennials lead in adoption of GenAI for trip planning (35 percent), while use among older generations, including boomers (16 percent), is close to their use with social media (17 percent), suggesting that GenAI is a technology all generations are comfortable with.

Among travelers using Generative AI, recommendations for in-destination activities and attractions are most common (61 percent), followed by restaurants (56 percent).

Gen Z and millennials plan to include all types of in-destination activities in their trips at a higher rate than Gen X or boomers. These demographics make up about half of overall travelers, but account for 71 percent of those taking a class, and 59 percent of those visiting attractions.

Gen Z (22 percent) and millennials (34 percent) account for more than half of luxury travelers. Compared to older generations, they are more likely to gauge a property’s luxury by on-property experiences and the spa, pool, or fitness center.

“Travel planning is becoming more personal and technology-enabled,” said Suzy O’Mara, US transportation, hospitality and services Audit & Assurance leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Nearly three in 10 surveyed travelers plan to use Generative AI for discovery or planning, up more than three-fold in just three years, and unlike some digital tools, its use is extending across generations. As travelers seek experiences that reflect their interests—from activities and attractions to dining—providers have an opportunity to make planning more relevant and help travelers find the experiences that matter to them.”