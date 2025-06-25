Industry NewsDellisart LLC Expands Portfolio With Six New Management Contracts
Industry NewsManagement

Dellisart LLC Expands Portfolio With Six New Management Contracts

By LODGING Staff
Dellisart LLC
Photo Credit: Dellisart LLC

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC announced the addition of six new full-service hotel management contracts in the second quarter of 2025. The newly added properties span multiple markets and hotel segments, highlighting the range of Dellisart’s portfolio across a variety of asset types.

“Owners are looking for experienced partners who can deliver hands-on leadership, streamline operations, and drive profitability,” said Douglas Artusio, chairman and chief executive officer, Dellisart LLC. “As an approved management company for Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham, we offer the brand expertise and operational depth that owners trust to elevate performance across a wide range of property types.”

With an infrastructure that includes its proprietary Hotel Sales Max and Hotel Rev Max platforms, Dellisart offers a combination of operational support, sales expertise, and revenue management. This approach allows the company to drive top-line performance while maintaining operational efficiency for owners.

“From pre-opening to day-to-day operations, Dellisart has the tools, technology, and talent to optimize performance and maximize ROI,” added Artusio.

