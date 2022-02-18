Dellisart LCC Launches Hotel Sales Max

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC announced the launch of Hotel Sales Max, a sales service being offered to hotels to enhance their sales reach on a remote basis. Elizabeth Mount will be rejoining the company as corporate director of sales for the new entity.

“Many hotels do not have the ability to hire their own sales team or even have a director of sales, which causes them to miss opportunities both locally as well as nationally with the RFP process,” said Mount. “Hotel Sales Max functions as a hotel’s external dedicated and trained sales team who have the expertise to handle local and RFP contracts to ensure the property gets a seat at the table to compete for this lucrative business.”

Seven properties have already contracted with Hotel Sales Max, including:

77-room Candlewood Suites, El Dorado, Arkansas

69-room Hampton Inn, El Dorado, Arkansas

77-room Holiday Inn Express, Mystic, Connecticut

120-room Holiday Inn, New London, Connecticut

77-room Howard Johnson by Wyndham, Mystic, Connecticut

168 Suite Staybridge Suites, Irvine, California

124 Suite Staybridge Suites in Bowling Green, Kentucky

“The decision to partner with Hotel Sales Max was an easy one as Dellisart is already working with us on our revenue management strategy,” said Mac Tandon, partner, Moore Hospitality Management. “Having sales and revenue tied together and working hand in hand will benefit our properties’ overall performance through an increase in revenue and profit.”