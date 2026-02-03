Delano Miami Beach Announces Partnership With Paris Society

MIAMI, Florida—Delano Miami Beach will officially reopen its doors in late March 2026, debuting a transformation that pays tribute to the spirit of Miami. The property is also bringing two new culinary concepts to the United States in collaboration with Paris Society. This marks the hospitality group’s inaugural venture into the American market with Gigi Rigolatto and Mimi Kakushi. Since its founding in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, Paris Society has continued to grow its portfolio, which now includes over 70 venues.

“Our expansion into Miami marks an exciting new chapter for Paris Society,” said Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Kassim. “With the introduction of Gigi Rigolatto and Mimi Kakushi to the U.S. market, we’re bringing our design-led approach to dining and lifestyle, where cuisine, atmosphere, and experience come together in a city that shares our global vision. Opening at Delano Miami Beach, and as part of the Ennismore family, makes this collaboration feel like a natural extension of our world.”

Gigi Rigolatto

After Paris, St. Tropez, Rome, Dubai, and Bodrum, Gigi Rigolatto is bringing its Alla Grande style to Delano Miami Beach. The destination, designed by Hugo Toro, is inspired by the hospitality of its coastal and Parisian sister restaurants. The restaurant’s walls are adorned with mineral plaster, carved wooden panels, and accented with yellow Sienna marble that complements the custom furniture.

Spanning from Delano’s first floor to The Beach Club, guests can choose to be seated in three distinct areas: an indoor restaurant, poolside tables, and beach cabanas. Each section is connected through design elements, including coral stone chosen for its light hue, which enhances the airy aesthetic of the spaces, warm service, and lively musical programming. The Bellini Bar serves as the gateway from the property to the beach, inviting guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails along with a specially curated menu designed for oceanfront dining. In addition to the venues, Gigi Rigolatto includes a private dining room that can accommodate up to 16 guests. The menu includes Arancini, Linguini with lobster, beef carpaccio, and veal scaloppini alla Milanese.

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi, the 1920s Osaka-inspired Japanese restaurant, known for its blend of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, as well as its cocktail program, will be located on the fourth floor of the hotel, and it will be accessible exclusively to the Delano Members Club and hotel guests. Designed by PIRAJEEN LEES, Mimi Kakushi celebrates Oriental Art Deco by bringing the essence of the 1920s into the modern day. The space is layered with light, textures, contrasts, and natural materials. Wooden screens offer spatial flexibility, while the furniture, inspired by Japanese colonial influences, pairs with the decorative fabrics, hand-painted walls, and table settings.

Mimi Kakushi’s menu offers twists on well-known Japanese classics, including hot and cold sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura, and gyoza, all prepared from the sushi counter. Offerings also include oven-baked black cod, Donabe rice pot, and Kagoshima wagyu beef.

The cocktail offering takes its inspiration from the life and work of Japanese silent film actor Sessue Hayakawa. Each drink is dedicated to one of his roles, from the Nara Nara, which is a martini encased in ice to represent his wartime espionage, or the Tsuru-Nita.