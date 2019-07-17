Deal Report: Four Financing and Acquisition Announcements

2 Knighthead Originates $37 Million Loan for Independent Hotel

Knighthead Funding, LLC has originated a $37.75 million loan for the completion of an upscale independent 67-room hotel in Cambridge, Mass. With Knighthead Funding’s 24-month financing, the sponsor, a local partnership operating as Sean Casey, LLC, will complete the transformation of a four-story multifamily building into a 67-room boutique hotel that will include ground floor retail, a restaurant, and the addition of a 10,000-square-foot fifth floor penthouse with a rooftop lounge. Expected to open in the first quarter of 2020, the new hotel will be managed by Hay Creek Hotels.