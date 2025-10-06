Dazzler Select by Wyndham Launches as Brand Expansion

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched Dazzler Select by Wyndham, a new franchise offering designed for independent hoteliers in the economy lifestyle space. An extension of its boutique-inspired Dazzler by Wyndham brand, Dazzler Select allows owners to preserve the individuality, branding, and character of their hotels while unlocking the benefits of Wyndham’s vast scale—including access to its Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, global distribution, advanced technology, and dedicated sales and marketing support. LODGING participated in a media press briefing to discover more about the brand.

“It allows owners to preserve their individuality, and it affords guests to stay and experience a really unique and cool hotel at a really affordable price point, but get all the elements they value from Wyndham,” said Amit Sripathi, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, during the press briefing.

The debut comes at a time of opportunity. Per STR, there are more than 16,000 independently owned economy hotels in the United States—most of which are owned and operated at the local level. Collectively, these hotels are estimated to represent more than 70 percent of the segment, reinforcing the potential and need for offerings like Dazzler Select.

“Independent hoteliers have long been at the heart of experiential travel, yet unlike those in upscale and luxury, owners in the economy space have often had to go it alone—until now. Dazzler Select gives owners the freedom to preserve their hotel’s character while leveraging the scale, reach, and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor. It’s a game-changing opportunity for independents, delivered by the Company that knows these travelers best,” said Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Wyndham has always been big on making hotel travel possible for everyone, and we feel like with this brand, lifestyle doesn’t have to mean luxury. It doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s really all about emotion and that experience that these hotels will deliver,” said Leo Danese, brand leader, upscale and lifestyle, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, during the press briefing.

Lifestyle Travel, Economy Roots

The first Dazzler Select debuts with the conversion of Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club in Kissimmee, Florida, a property known for its playful design, family-friendly amenities, and community spirit. The vision of entrepreneurs Ariel Tomat and Carina Radonich—now the newest member of Wyndham’s Women Own the Room program—Magic Moment blends creativity with comfort, making it a natural fit for Dazzler Select.

Beyond Magic Moment, Wyndham has signed two additional hotels and is in active discussions with more than 25 additional developers. Over the next five years, the company is targeting 50 additional openings, reflective of its focus on quality.

Lifestyle travel continues to be an industry growth driver, especially among younger travelers such as Millennials (1.8 billion globally) and Gen Z (2.5 billion globally), who continue to prioritize travel and experiences over material possessions. According to research by McKinsey, these groups together average nearly five trips per year, more than both Gen X and baby boomers, while devoting nearly a third of their income (29 percent) to such trips.

“What makes Magic Moment extraordinary is not just our rooms or our amenities—it’s the soul we put into every stay, every detail, every memory created for our guests. With Dazzler Select by Wyndham, we discovered the perfect partner: one that allows us to protect what we’ve built while giving us access to a world-class platform of support, reach, and innovation. This isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about amplifying our voice, expanding our possibilities, and showing that independent spirit and global strength can thrive together,” Carina Radonich, co-owner, Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club.

Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club, a Dazzler Select Hotel, stands apart from other Kissimmee resorts by putting families at the heart of every stay. The resort has immersive themed rooms, interactive play areas, and a Kids Club where little ones can enjoy supervised activities while parents relax. From décor to design, thoughtful touches and spaces spark creativity at every turn, creating experiences that blend comfort, convenience, and kid-focused fun—all just minutes from Orlando’s attractions.

OwnerFirst Approach

Dazzler Select is built on Wyndham’s OwnerFirst approach. With a flat monthly brand fee (covering traditional royalty and marketing fees), the offering lowers the barrier to entry for independent hotels looking to tap into the power of Wyndham while eliminating unpredictable costs and streamlining expenses. Prioritization of low-cost conversions also means owners avoid costly overhauls.

Building on that foundation, Dazzler Select also emphasizes simplicity in day-to-day operations. With a focus on quality—hotels must carry a 4 guest rating or higher—Dazzler Select requires only a limited set of high-impact standards: free WiFi for Wyndham Rewards members, 24-hour water and coffee stations, one complimentary breakfast item per guest, and boutique-inspired design elements. The model helps owners manage costs while delivering the essentials travelers expect.

Once open, hotels benefit from access to the company’s Wyndham Rewards loyalty program along with technology like Wyndham Connect and Wyndham Gateway, plus dedicated sales, marketing, and operational support.

“Independent owners in the economy lifestyle space have been overlooked for too long. With Dazzler Select, we’re giving them a brand tailored to their needs—simple, flexible, and built on Wyndham’s unmatched support and distribution. Our goal is straightforward: help owners succeed on their terms while giving travelers the boutique-inspired stays they crave,” said Sripathi.