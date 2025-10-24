Industry NewsDavidson Hospitality Group Expands Into Europe With Addition of Ragdale Hall Spa...
Industry NewsManagement

Davidson Hospitality Group Expands Into Europe With Addition of Ragdale Hall Spa to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Ragdale Hall Spa
Photo Credit: Ragdale Hall Spa

ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group announced its expansion into Europe with the addition of Ragdale Hall Spa to the Davidson Resorts management portfolio. Set on 13 acres in the Leicestershire countryside in the United Kingdom, the spa includes 93 rooms and suites; four restaurants and bars; 11,400 square feet of spa facilities, with 42 treatment rooms; six indoor pools; three fitness studios; two tennis courts; three retail outlets, and a menu of wellness activities and offerings.

“We are delighted to make our international foray as stewards for this iconic and world-class destination wellness retreat,” said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer and President Thom Geshay. “For over a year now, our UK-based team has been studying markets abroad and recognized a need for institutional management by operators like Davidson. We look forward to embracing the team, the culture, and the community while carrying on the great tradition of curated wellness experiences for our guests. We also embrace the challenge of creating tremendous value for our partners through maximizing profitability while also delivering heartfelt hospitality at this place of sanctuary dedicated to the best in modern treatments and ultimate relaxation.”

Davidson currently deploys a small team in Europe. Expansion in the region will be focused on upper-upscale and luxury hotels.

Previous article
Whitestone Companies Announces Launch of Soartress Hospitality
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Soartress Hospitality
Industry News

Whitestone Companies Announces Launch of Soartress Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
COLOMBUS, Ohio—Whitestone Companies announced the official launch of Soartress Hospitality, a reimagined hospitality management company. "This announcement has been four years in the making,” said...
Hilton Birmingham at UAB
Design

Hilton Birmingham at UAB Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Hilton Birmingham at UAB announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation that included all 295 guestrooms, 16,000 square feet of meeting and event...
Sponsored Content

From Function to Feeling: Designing Guestrooms That Speak Hospitality

Noah Davis -
In today’s hospitality landscape, the guestroom has evolved to become a space that embodies a brand’s personality and delivers the feeling of being cared...
Finance

Accor Reports Q3 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Accor reported its third-quarter 2025 results. Highlights include: Management and franchise revenue increased 3.1 percent at constant currency in the third quarter of 2025. Recurring EBITDA guidance...
Ruby Stella Hotel & Bar
Conferences and Events

IHG’s Lauren Krostue Discusses Bringing Ruby Brand to the United States

Ellen Meyer -
Lauren Krostue, vice president, global brand management, EVEN Hotels & Ruby, IHG Hotels & Resorts, recently spoke with LODGING at The Lodging Conference 2025...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar's latest data through Oct. 18. U.S. Hotel PerformanceOctober 12-October 18, 2025Percentage change from comparable...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Soartress Hospitality
Industry News

Whitestone Companies Announces Launch of Soartress Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
Hilton Birmingham at UAB
Design

Hilton Birmingham at UAB Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -