ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group announced its expansion into Europe with the addition of Ragdale Hall Spa to the Davidson Resorts management portfolio. Set on 13 acres in the Leicestershire countryside in the United Kingdom, the spa includes 93 rooms and suites; four restaurants and bars; 11,400 square feet of spa facilities, with 42 treatment rooms; six indoor pools; three fitness studios; two tennis courts; three retail outlets, and a menu of wellness activities and offerings.

“We are delighted to make our international foray as stewards for this iconic and world-class destination wellness retreat,” said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer and President Thom Geshay. “For over a year now, our UK-based team has been studying markets abroad and recognized a need for institutional management by operators like Davidson. We look forward to embracing the team, the culture, and the community while carrying on the great tradition of curated wellness experiences for our guests. We also embrace the challenge of creating tremendous value for our partners through maximizing profitability while also delivering heartfelt hospitality at this place of sanctuary dedicated to the best in modern treatments and ultimate relaxation.”

Davidson currently deploys a small team in Europe. Expansion in the region will be focused on upper-upscale and luxury hotels.