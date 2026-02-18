ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group announced the promotions of Patrick Broderick and Harry Carr to the newly created roles of senior vice president, commercial optimization, and the appointment of Kathryn Collins to vice president, marketing. Broderick and Carr oversee all aspects of commercial disciplines, including sales, revenue management, and marketing, with Broderick responsible for Davidson Hotels and Davidson Resorts, while Carr leads Pivot and additional high-profile properties within the Davidson portfolio. Collins drives tactical marketing execution for the company.

“We are proud to announce the promotion of two key leaders in our organization as part of our commitment to promote talent internally,” said Jason Reader, chief operating officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. “We are excited to empower Pat and Harry to continue creating exceptional value in all that they do. While our specialized operating verticals at Davidson remain strong, we are further enhancing our infrastructure to develop even more alignment and cohesion in the way we do business.”

Broderick joined Davidson in 2021 as vice president, sales and revenue management for Davidson Resorts and has a 37-year track record as a hospitality executive. Previously, he was with Marriott International, where he rose from property-level management positions at hotels throughout New England to sales leadership roles. He served as vice president of sales for the region, overseeing topline sales for 60-plus Marriott hotels across 12 brands.

Carr’s tenure with Davidson began just before the launch of Pivot in 2016 with the repositioning of Hotel Zephyr San Francisco, the first hotel in Pivot. Carr first served as corporate director of revenue management and rose from vice president to senior vice president. He has more than 30 years of hospitality experience in both independent and branded environments.

Joining most recently from Remington Hospitality, where she served as senior director of marketing & digital strategy, Collins is experienced in driving strategy and execution across paid media, website development, analytics, creative, and market research to drive measurable results. Previously, she was director of brand marketing at Bryte, where she led brand and marketing strategy for the luxury technology startup. She also spent more than 12 years at Marriott International, advancing through multiple promotions.