Data Plus Announces Partnership With Visual Matrix

CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts—Data Plus announced a new preferred partnership with Visual Matrix. This collaboration brings a tightly integrated, API-based solution that enables hotels to align their front-office and back-office operations with efficiency and transparency.

“Our integration is completely automated – no exporting, importing, or manual data entry required,” said Bruce Bensetler, founder and chief executive officer of Data Plus. “It brings the front office and back office into perfect sync, allowing hotels to generate daily revenue reports automatically, stay fully compliant with the 12th Edition of USALI, and deliver accurate insights to management—without extra work.”

“We’re excited to partner with DataPlus to offer an integrated accounting solution that simplifies financial operations for our hotel partners,” said Johnny Morin, vice president of partnerships at Visual Matrix. “By combining powerful PMS capabilities with DataPlus seamless accounting integration, we’re helping hoteliers save time, reduce errors, and gain clearer visibility into their business. This is a key step forward in our mission to deliver smart, connected technology that supports every aspect of hotel management.”

The integration supports:

Stronger daily revenue and settlement reporting

Full 12th Edition USALI compliance

Automated data flows to drive accounting system accuracy

“By bringing Visual Matrix’s operational strength together with Data Plus’ financial expertise, we’re giving hotel teams a smarter, more connected way to work,” said Bensetler.