HELSINKI & TYSONS, Virginia—Cvent and MeetingPackage announced a partnership to give Cvent customers the ability to book small meetings with hotels and venues that are leveraging MeetingPackage. The integration, which is expected to launch later this year, will allow Cvent Supplier Network customers to book participating MeetingPackage hotels and venues on the Cvent platform.

The partnership delivers benefits on both sides of the meeting and event sales process:

Event planners who leverage Cvent to source their group hotels and venues and manage their events will be able to book meeting space and services at any hotel or venue that uses MeetingPackage. The integration also addresses sourcing questions without planners needing to speak with a sales representative.

MeetingPackage hotels and venues will benefit from efficiencies, reach, and engagement through the Cvent Supplier Network.

Through the MeetingPackage product suite, venues and hotels can manage their meetings and event sales, offline or online, direct or indirect. The software integrates with operational solutions such as Oracle Opera or Amadeus Delphi. For smaller hotels and venues, MeetingPackage can be used as a self-service standalone software.

“We’re excited to partner with Cvent and launch this global integration between our two platforms,” said Joonas Ahola, CEO and founder of MeetingPackage. “The subject of process automation and digitization has really come to the fore as venues realize that manual processes have become unsustainable. This integration facilitates greater automation for a more seamless venue sourcing process, ultimately helping both the hotelier and event planner increase group business revenue with minimal effort.”

Jim Abramson, Cvent vice president of product management commented, “We’re thrilled to announce this integration with MeetingPackage, which benefits our mutual customers around the world.”

The MeetingPackage software is in use by venues in over 100 countries and for hotel chains such as Radisson Hotel Group, Nordic Choice Hotels, Clermont Hotel Group, and Leonardo Hotels.