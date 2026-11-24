CLEARWATER, Florida—Cushman & Wakefield announced that the firm has arranged the sale of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott St. Petersburg Clearwater in Clearwater, Florida. The seller was represented by Ely Silverstein and David Greenberg of Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality Group.

The three-story, approximately 44,080-square-foot hotel has 79 guestrooms and is positioned along one of the area’s primary commercial corridors. The property benefits from convenient access to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, major employment centers, and some of Florida’s most visited Gulf Coast destinations, including Clearwater Beach and downtown St. Petersburg.

“The SpringHill Suites Clearwater represented a compelling investment opportunity because of its combination of brand strength, highly accessible location, and upside potential,” said Ely Silverstein, senior associate with Cushman & Wakefield. “Investors continue to pursue well-located select-service hotels in growth markets, particularly Marriott-branded assets that benefit from diversified demand drivers. This property offers proximity to the airport, corporate office users, tourism destinations, and healthcare facilities, positioning it to capitalize on year-round lodging demand across the Tampa Bay region.”

Additional Details

The hotel offers an interior-corridor layout and a range of amenities including a fitness center, meeting space, a business center, an outdoor pool, and a complimentary breakfast area. The property is located less than one mile from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, which is currently undergoing a $110 million terminal expansion, and benefits from visibility along a stretch of Ulmerton Road that sees approximately 85,800 vehicles per day.

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Located within the rapidly expanding Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater MSA, the hotel is supported by an economic base that includes tourism, healthcare, defense, technology, and financial services. The property also provides access to downtown Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg, and downtown Clearwater, as well as major regional attractions including Tropicana Field, the St. Pete Pier, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium.