Crestline to Manage Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced it has assumed management of the Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area. The hotel is owned by Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (KWHP). Situated in the heart of New Orleans, the hotel offers 103 recently renovated guestrooms and suites. The property is a five-minute drive from the Morial Convention Center and a short walk to the French Quarter with its Bourbon Street, historic venues, live music, bars, and Creole cuisine.

James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We look forward to bringing our signature guest service and best practices to the vibrant New Orleans market. The hotel’s location and select service afford us an opportunity to excel in this diverse market.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area is housed in a historic building that was the former home of the Interstate Electric Company. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a contemporary lobby that reflects the spirit of New Orleans. Guest rooms and suites offer city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, bedding with pillowtop mattresses, a workstation, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. A complimentary buffet breakfast is offered each morning. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a guest laundry, and a convenience store; valet parking is available at an added fee.

The hotel is 15 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and near the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal – Amtrak.