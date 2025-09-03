Industry NewsBrandsCrestline Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Crestline Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 25th Anniversary

By LODGING Staff
The Hoffmann Hotel Basalt Aspen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The Hoffmann Hotel Basalt Aspen, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC marked its 25th anniversary. Created in 2000 and headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Crestline manages 120 hotels and conference centers across 25 states and the District of Columbia, with additional hotels in the pipeline.

James Carroll, president and chief executive officer of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, commented on the milestone. Carroll said, “As we celebrate 25 years of growth and achievement, we continue to focus on superior operations, premium customer service, and forward-thinking strategies that support sustainable profitability for our owners.” Mr. Carroll added, “The strength of our teams, coupled with the backing of Barceló Hotel Group, and a relentless focus on innovation, positions us to enhance asset value, deliver exceptional guest experiences, and lead the next generation of hospitality management.”

