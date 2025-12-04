DALLAS, Texas—Pure Wellness, a hotel-in-room wellness solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Crestline Hotels & Resorts, marking Crestline’s first installation of Pure Rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The addition of Pure Rooms enhances the positioning of both Inner Harbor properties, supporting demand from guests visiting nearby Johns Hopkins University and the Medical Campus.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Crestline Hotels and bring Pure Rooms to two properties that are perfectly aligned with our wellness-forward offering,” said Haley Payne, chief commercial officer, Pure Wellness. “Given their close proximity to Johns Hopkins and their location in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, these hotels serve guests who greatly value enhanced comfort, filtered air, and a restorative in-room environment. We look forward to supporting Crestline as they introduce this elevated experience to their guests.”

Pure Rooms uses a multi-step treatment process to transform standard guest rooms into wellness-optimized spaces with 99 percent anti-viral and anti-microbial protection, air quality that exceeds HEPA standards, and hypoallergenic comfort. More than 3,000 rooms across multiple hotel brands currently utilize Pure Wellness technology. For Crestline Hotels, offering Pure Rooms marks an addition that meets the specific needs of guests at these properties.

“With our hotels located just minutes from Johns Hopkins, we welcome many guests who prioritize a healthier, cleaner, and more comfortable stay,” said Ken White, general manager, Crestline Hotels. “Pure Rooms are an excellent fit for both properties, delivering a premium environment that supports peace of mind for guests traveling for medical reasons, academics, business, or leisure. We are pleased to introduce this wellness-focused room type to our Baltimore Inner Harbor hotels.”