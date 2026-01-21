Crestline Adds Two Orlando Hotels to Its Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to manage the 200-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld and the 200-room Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld. Both hotels are located along the International Drive corridor, offering access to area attractions, including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, the new Universal Epic Universe, and ICON Park, as well as the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and the Orange County Convention Center.

James Carroll, president and chief executive officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “Crestline and Apple Hospitality REIT enjoy a long-standing relationship and share a mutual respect and a shared vision of success, driven by excellence in service and partnership. We look forward to bringing Crestline’s signature guest service and best practices to these well-positioned hotels as we maximize results.”

Property Details

Each suite at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld includes an ergonomic workspace, a mini-fridge, flat-screen TVs, and a sofa bed. The property provides a range of amenities, such as a complimentary breakfast, an on-site restaurant and bar that serves Starbucks, a 24-hour fitness center, and free high-speed WiFi. The hotel also includes a heated outdoor pool, while the Splash Bar & Grill serves drinks and local fare. For events, the hotel provides a space for up to 45 people, with custom catering options, rentable AV equipment, and high-speed WiFi.

The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Orlando at SeaWorld offers rooms and suites with separate living areas, ergonomic workspaces, and complimentary high-speed WiFi. The property includes an outdoor pool, with a kids’ splash zone and a poolside Splash Bar & Grill serving American favorites. The hotel also providesa complimentary breakfast buffet. For small gatherings, a meeting room can accommodate up to 10 guests with custom catering, high-speed Wi-Fi, and rentable AV equipment.