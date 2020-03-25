Crestline Adds Hotels in Alabama and Georgia

FAIRFAX, Va. — Crestline Hotels & Resorts has been appointed to manage two additional hotels: the 129-room Hampton Inn Birmingham/Mountain Brook in Birmingham, Alabama, and the 65-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton in Augusta, Georgia.

The Hampton Inn Birmingham/Mountain Brook is located at 2731 US Highway 280 South, Birmingham, Ala. At foothills of the Appalachian Mountains four miles from downtown Birmingham, the hotel is in close proximity to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and the newly re-imagined historic downtown. The hotel has a 460-square-foot meeting room, complimentary hot breakfast, WiFi, a fitness center, and a business center. The property is 7.5 miles from Birmingham International Airport and easily accessed from I-20 via Highway 280.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta is located at 1049 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, Ga. In the suburbs of Augusta, the hotel is in close proximity to Augusta National and Goshen Plantation golf clubs as well as the City’s Riverwalk and Morris Museum of Art. Daily hot breakfast, an evening social, a business center, complimentary WiFi, and an outdoor swimming pool are among the property’s amenities. Each suite has a full kitchen and complimentary grocery delivery available. There is also a 384-square-foot meeting room. The hotel is 16 miles from Augusta Regional Airport and easily accessed from I-20.