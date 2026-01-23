FAIRFAX, VA—Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected to manage Hotel Spero, Vignette Collection by IHG in San Francisco, California. The 236-guestroom hotel is situated for business or leisure in San Francisco’s Union Square.

James Carroll, president and chief executive officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to bring Crestline’s signature service and management expertise to this distinctive hotel in the heart of San Francisco as we continue to grow our portfolio of luxury and lifestyle hotels.”

By welcoming Hotel Spero into its management family, Crestline continues to expand its presence in California to nine hotels.

Property Details

Originally built in the 1920s, the hotel’s Spanish Colonial Revival architecture has been preserved. The lobby includes intricate tilework, high ceilings, and curated local artwork that reflects the culture of the city. Guestrooms include detailed finishes, ambient lighting, and modern geometric accents.

Added upgrades include walk-in glass-enclosed showers in Spanish tiled bathrooms, well-lit workspaces, oversized windows, and 50-inch flat screen TVs. For meetings, special events, and weddings, the hotel has 3,000 square feet of flexible space in a collection of six venues. The 24/7 fitness center is equipped with cardio machines and strength training gear.

Hotel Spero’s signature restaurant will undergo a transformation and repositioning in the coming months. Crestline Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Food & Beverage Orcun Turkay said, “We look forward to introducing a new vibrant restaurant concept offering exceptional food and beverage that will create a favorite gathering spot for visitors and locals.”