By LODGING Staff
AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park
Photo Credit: AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park, developed by Jackson-Shaw. Managed by Crescent, the property is the only dual-branded hotel in Las Vegas and the first non-gaming property in the Symphony Park district. The property also marks the largest AC/Element hotel in the world.

The property offers a piano lounge, a saltwater pool, filtered water stations, and 18,000 square feet of incomparable event space, including the largest unobstructed ballroom in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Located across from The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and World Market, blocks from Fremont Street, and only a seven-minute drive to the Strip, the hotel is surrounded by developments like the planned art museum and the 32-story Cello Tower. The property provides access to various attractions in Las Vegas, and it will also include an original 19-foot steel sculpture by local artist Larry Domsky.

