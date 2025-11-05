Industry NewsCrescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of The Westin Great Southern Columbus
Industry NewsManagement

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of The Westin Great Southern Columbus

By LODGING Staff
The Westin Great Southern Columbus
Photo Credit: The Westin Great Southern Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected to manage The Westin Great Southern Columbus, a historic property owned by Whitestone Companies.

The Westin Great Southern Columbus, built in 1897, is located in central downtown. The transition expands Crescent’s presence in the Columbus market.

Situated near the Ohio Statehouse, the Brewery District, and the Scioto Mile, the hotel offers 188 guestrooms and suites, more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and Bar Cicchetti, an Italian eatery.

Previous article
Choice Hotels Announces Launch of New Rewards Experience
Next article
The Kessler Collection and Highgate Form Strategic Alliance
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Brands

The Kessler Collection and Highgate Form Strategic Alliance

LODGING Staff -
ORLANDO, Florida—The Kessler Collection announced a strategic alliance with Highgate. Through the collaboration, the two companies are forming a new luxury and lifestyle hotel...
Cambria Hotel Boston Downtown - Seaport
Guest Experience

Choice Hotels Announces Launch of New Rewards Experience

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Privileges, Choice Hotels' rewards program, announced that a new rewards experience will launch in early 2026. Members will be able to...
Kurt Albert
Comings & Goings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces CFO Transition and Names Interim CFO

LODGING Staff -
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that Michele Allen, chief financial officer and head of strategy, will be departing the company to pursue...
Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus Polaris
Development

Hilton Columbus Polaris Reopens

LODGING Staff -
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus Polaris has completed a $2.4 million renovation of its 92-room property in Columbus, Ohio. Led by Ivy Hospitality,...
Industry News

Fair Per-Diem Rates: In an Environment of Rising Costs for Hotels, Per Diems for Government Travel Must Keep Pace

Matt Carrier -
Despite recent cuts, federal government travel remains integral to the hotel industry. It is especially important in communities around military bases and other federal...
Conferences and Events

Spire Hospitality’s Chris Russell on Catering to Sensory Differences Among Travelers and Employees

Ellen Meyer -
Chris Russell, CEO of Spire Hospitality, knows firsthand how difficult travel can be for those with a family member with autism. As he told...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Brands

The Kessler Collection and Highgate Form Strategic Alliance

LODGING Staff -
Cambria Hotel Boston Downtown - Seaport
Guest Experience

Choice Hotels Announces Launch of New Rewards Experience

LODGING Staff -