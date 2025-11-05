Crescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of The Westin Great Southern Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected to manage The Westin Great Southern Columbus, a historic property owned by Whitestone Companies.

The Westin Great Southern Columbus, built in 1897, is located in central downtown. The transition expands Crescent’s presence in the Columbus market.

Situated near the Ohio Statehouse, the Brewery District, and the Scioto Mile, the hotel offers 188 guestrooms and suites, more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and Bar Cicchetti, an Italian eatery.