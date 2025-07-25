SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, the first Autograph Collection property in Scottsdale.

The REMI Scottsdale blends immersive experiences and tech-forward amenities. In addition to its location near Scottsdale’s nightlife, including top bars and restaurants, The REMI Scottsdale is also close to acclaimed golf courses.

Nearby Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square, The REMI Scottsdale offers 161 art-forward guestrooms designed by RSP Architects, including two Loft Suites that open directly onto the pool deck, as well as public spaces that were designed by Rockwell Group.

The hotel’s culinary offerings include the lobby bar, Kauboi, a modern Japanese steakhouse with robata-grilled fare, sushi, and top-shelf Japanese whiskies, F/Sixteen, a reimagining of the classic American diner serving shakes, comforts, and cocktails from breakfast through late night, and Allegra Pool & Bar, which offers curated cocktails and live DJ sets.

The REMI Scottsdale also offers the highest rooftop bar in Scottsdale, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, Côte Beauty amenities, robes, and postcards in all rooms and suites. The property will also provide flexible event spaces for corporate gatherings, weddings, and celebrations.