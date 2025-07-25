Finance & DevelopmentCrescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection

By LODGING Staff
The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection
Photo Credit: The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of The REMI Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, the first Autograph Collection property in Scottsdale.

The REMI Scottsdale blends immersive experiences and tech-forward amenities. In addition to its location near Scottsdale’s nightlife, including top bars and restaurants, The REMI Scottsdale is also close to acclaimed golf courses.

Nearby Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square, The REMI Scottsdale offers 161 art-forward guestrooms designed by RSP Architects, including two Loft Suites that open directly onto the pool deck, as well as public spaces that were designed by Rockwell Group.

The hotel’s culinary offerings include the lobby bar, Kauboi, a modern Japanese steakhouse with robata-grilled fare, sushi, and top-shelf Japanese whiskies, F/Sixteen, a reimagining of the classic American diner serving shakes, comforts, and cocktails from breakfast through late night, and Allegra Pool & Bar, which offers curated cocktails and live DJ sets.

The REMI Scottsdale also offers the highest rooftop bar in Scottsdale, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, Côte Beauty amenities, robes, and postcards in all rooms and suites. The property will also provide flexible event spaces for corporate gatherings, weddings, and celebrations.

Previous article
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Debuts New Signature Suites
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Design

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Debuts New Signature Suites

LODGING Staff -
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas unveiled a milestone in its $1.5 billion reinvestment by introducing a new set of Signature Suites. Elements of the resort’s transformation, including new culinary concepts,...
Finance

A Growing Cost Center: Monitoring and Managing the Rise in Technology Expenditures 

Robert Mandelbaum, John Pomposello, and Adam Barry -
With expectations of limited revenue growth in 2025, U.S. hoteliers are focusing on all expense categories within their hotels. Early indications are that property...
Domain Sunnyvale
Industry News

Rebel Hotel Company Adds Domain Sunnyvale to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, NY—Rebel Hotel Company announced the addition of Domain Sunnyvale to its West Coast collection. Located in Silicon Valley, Domain Sunnyvale represents a...
Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
Finance & Development

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hilton Garden Inn Springfield

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the successful sale of the 117-key Hilton Garden Inn Springfield. Witness Investment purchased the property from Schulte Hospitality Group...
July calendar
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 19. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJuly 13-July 19, 2025Percentage change from...
L’Auberge de Sedona
Industry News

L’Auberge de Sedona Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

LODGING Staff -
SEDONA, Arizona—L’Auberge de Sedona, a resort in Arizona’s Red Rock region, announced that it has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), a...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Design

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Debuts New Signature Suites

LODGING Staff -
Finance

A Growing Cost Center: Monitoring and Managing the Rise in Technology...

Robert Mandelbaum, John Pomposello, and Adam Barry -