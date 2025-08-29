Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds The Westin Jackson to Management Portfolio

JACKSON, Mississippi—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced that the company has assumed management of The Westin Jackson. Situated in downtown Jackson, The Westin Jackson offers guests walkable access to the city’s leading cultural, business, and entertainment destinations. Nearby attractions include the Mississippi Museum of Art, Thalia Mara Hall, the Civil Rights Museum, the Capitol, and the Fondren District. The hotel is also just minutes from the Jackson Convention Complex and Mississippi Coliseum.

Newly built and opened in 2017, the Westin Jackson offers a range of accommodations, including Westin’s Heavenly bedding package, modern design, and work-friendly layouts. With versatile events and meeting spaces, the property is equipped to host corporate functions, weddings, and special occasions. The hotel also includes a curated collection of electric guitars available for guests, as well as a variety of locally inspired art installations displayed throughout the property.

The hotel’s signature restaurant offers regionally inspired cuisine and craft cocktails, with a menu that highlights the flavors of the South. Additionally, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center and an indoor swimming pool.