COLOMBUS, Ohio—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, owned by Whitestone Companies, to its portfolio. Plans are underway to introduce thoughtful guest experiences and design elements inspired by Columbus to the hotel.

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, the Renaissance offers a bold blend of sophisticated style and Midwest hospitality, just steps from the city’s top restaurants, cultural attractions, and the Short North Arts District. The 408-room property features modern guest accommodations, a rooftop pool and bar with skyline views, and more than 22,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The addition of the Renaissance Columbus Downtown further strengthens Crescent’s partnership with Whitestone Companies and expands both organizations’ presence in the Columbus market, reflecting a shared commitment to elevating the city’s hospitality landscape through design, experience, and service.