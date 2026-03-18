SANTA FE, New Mexico—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, to its portfolio. Plans are already underway to enhance and refine the Santa Fe hotel, while remaining true to its surroundings and its cultural connection.

La Posada de Santa Fe is situated in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico. The property is centered around the Victorian-style Staab House and includes 157 Southwestern-style rooms and Pueblo Revival-style adobe casitas. Located near the Plaza, it offers easy access to local shops and galleries. Amenities include a spa and salon, outdoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, an event lawn for weddings and gatherings, and a dedicated art curator who showcases Southwestern art throughout the grounds.