Craft Lodging: Why Travelers Are Craving Authentic Experiences More Than Ever

In an age where algorithms, mobile check-ins, and contactless programming at hotels and resorts increasingly define the guest experience, it’s no surprise that travelers are craving something more personal. The conveniences of technology have their place, but they often take away the connection, authenticity, and care that make a stay memorable and valuable. The hospitality industry is experiencing how today’s travelers are looking for experiences that feel intentional and connected to a true sense of place. They want charming hosts or knowledgeable concierges who provide insider knowledge, properties that reflect the character of their surroundings, and stays shaped by meaningful human connection.

This style of travel has increasingly been referred to as Craft Lodging. Much like the craft food and beverage movement, which champions individuality and integrity, Craft Lodging emphasizes authenticity, character, and personal touch. It is the opposite of the standardized, often cookie-cutter environments created by mass hospitality, and it speaks to travelers who want a story to take home and share.

Data underscores this growing preference among travelers, with studies from Booking.com and Skift revealing that over 70 percent of global travelers now prioritize authentic, local experiences, moving away from cookie-cutter accommodations in favor of independently owned properties. Several cultural and lifestyle trends are fueling this shift, as guests increasingly value genuine hospitality as it makes them feel truly seen and cared for. They also prioritize sustainability and community impact, seeking choices that matter, like reducing waste or supporting local economies. In a fast-paced world, there is a desire for regional and slower travel, where immersive getaways close to home feel restorative and meaningful. Moreover, the importance of human touchpoints is evident; personalized welcomes and thoughtful storytelling create small gestures that foster a sense of belonging.

For independent lodging providers, this presents a powerful opportunity. Unlike larger chains that rely on scale and standardization, independent properties already have the tools to stand out— distinctive character, personalized service, and deep connections to their communities. A restored inn with locally sourced breakfasts from a nearby farm, a historic B&B with a host who knows every neighbor, or a boutique retreat where staff know guests by name—these are the hallmarks of Craft Lodging that resonate with modern travelers.

That said, larger brands are not excluded from this movement, and they should definitely take notice. In fact, many have begun to adapt by giving on-site teams more autonomy to personalize service, creating partnerships with regional artisans and businesses, and designing guest programming that reflects the culture and values of the local community. Even within the framework of brand standards, authenticity can thrive when there is intention. A thoughtfully chosen local wine list, artwork from regional makers, or a staff-led walking tour can add depth and dimension to a stay, signaling that the property is more than just a stopover. Rather, it’s a gateway to the destination.

The conclusions for the lodging industry are clear: authenticity is no longer a trend. It is quickly becoming the baseline expectation. Guests will continue to seek properties that align with their values, inspire connection, and leave them with a sense of place. The hospitality professionals who recognize this shift and lean into it, whether through Craft Lodging principles or brand adaptations, will be the ones who resonate most deeply with tomorrow’s traveler.

Ultimately, Craft Lodging is more than a category of stay. It is a philosophy for the future of hospitality— more human, more local, and more meaningful. As the industry looks ahead, those who embrace the ethos of individuality and connection will not only capture market share, but they will also shape the very definition of what it means to travel well.