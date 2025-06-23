Industry NewsCoury Hospitality to Manage Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Announces Two New...
Industry NewsManagement

Coury Hospitality to Manage Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Announces Two New Hotel Openings

By LODGING Staff
Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
Photo Credit: Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced that it has been selected to take over management of the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, effective July 1, 2025. With the partnership, Coury will bring its blend of operations and experiential programming to one of Southern California’s most well-known hotels.

“Our partnership with Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is a natural fit. We have a shared philosophy of delivering world-class service and memorable guest experiences, with live music and immersive activations at the core of our approach to lifestyle-driven hospitality,” said Paul Coury, chief executive officer and founder at Coury Hospitality. “We are honored to be selected by the ownership group represented by Tarsadia Investments to welcome this legendary property to our growing portfolio in California, and are excited to bring our signature services to further elevate the guest experience and deliver exceptional operational value.”

With 420 guestrooms and 40,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will become Coury Hospitality’s largest asset. The property also includes 17 individually-designed Rock Star Suites, a rooftop pool with private cabanas, the 9,170 square foot Legends Ballroom, and several culinary outlets, including 207, a casual lobby bar and lounge, Float Rooftop Bar, which offers skyline views, and Maryjane’s Diner, a classic American diner with a Southern California twist.

“Coury Hospitality has consistently demonstrated excellence in food & beverage, experiential programming, and operational leadership,” said Ace Patel, owner representative. “As we embark on a transformational renovation in 2026, Coury’s partnership will be instrumental in reimagining every touchpoint of the guest experience—from design to dining concepts to cultural programming. With our shared vision, we’re confident this next chapter will redefine what Hard Rock Hotel San Diego represents for both locals and global travelers.”

Alongside the addition of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Coury Hospitality is also expanding its portfolio with two new hotels and the rebranding of three existing hotels, including:

Hotel Openings
  • AC Hotel Bentonville (Bentonville, Arkansas): The 150-room hotel, which opened in May, is located on the Walmart Campus and directly connected to the Razorback Greenway Trail. AC Hotel Bentonville offers modern accommodations, 5,000 square feet of flexible event space, and Falfurrias, a rooftop outlet offering locally inspired food and drink.
  • The Seahaus Hotel, Tribute Portfolio (Atlantic City, New Jersey): Set to open its doors this summer as the first Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotel in the area and Coury Hospitality’s first property in New Jersey, The Seahaus Hotel offers 105 guestrooms, a pool, and a three-meal restaurant, Cocina del Mar.
Existing Property Rebrands and Renovations this Fall
  • The Southlake Hotel (Southlake, Texas): The Elmore Hotel | Tribute Portfolio
  • The Beeman Hotel (Dallas, Texas): The Mockingbird Hotel | Tribute Portfolio
  • Marriott Westlake (Westlake, Texas): The Ricardo Marriott |$18M Renovation
Previous article
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons
Next article
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Opens in Loma Linda, California
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Development

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Opens in Loma Linda, California

LODGING Staff -
LOMA LINDA, California—The 125-room Courtyard by Marriott San Bernardino Loma Linda announced that it is now open for business. The hotel will be operated...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 14. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJune 8 - June 14,...
Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Design

Omni Las Colinas Completes $33 Million Property-Wide Renovation

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Omni Las Colinas Hotel announced the completion of a $20 million renovation across all 421 guestrooms, including 111 luxury suites, and the Las...
Margaritaville Kansas City Hotel
Development

Margaritaville Kansas City Hotel Officially Opens

LODGING Staff -
KANSAS CITY, Kansas—Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City is officially open, as the new resort-style hotel is welcoming overnight guests starting immediately. Located in Kansas City,...
The Bellevue Hotel
Development

Procaccianti Companies Secures Final Approvals for The Bellevue Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island

LODGING Staff -
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND—Procaccianti Companies announced that it has obtained all required approvals to develop and construct The Bellevue Hotel, a 91-key luxury boutique property...
Server room background technology stock
Technology

Profitability Amid Uncertainty: Why Hotels Rely on Revenue Management Technology

Geoff Roether -
Success in hospitality is often determined by how well a property can plan for what’s to come, but how can hotels hope to navigate...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Development

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Opens in Loma Linda, California

LODGING Staff -
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -