DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced that it has been selected to take over management of the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, effective July 1, 2025. With the partnership, Coury will bring its blend of operations and experiential programming to one of Southern California’s most well-known hotels.

“Our partnership with Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is a natural fit. We have a shared philosophy of delivering world-class service and memorable guest experiences, with live music and immersive activations at the core of our approach to lifestyle-driven hospitality,” said Paul Coury, chief executive officer and founder at Coury Hospitality. “We are honored to be selected by the ownership group represented by Tarsadia Investments to welcome this legendary property to our growing portfolio in California, and are excited to bring our signature services to further elevate the guest experience and deliver exceptional operational value.”

With 420 guestrooms and 40,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will become Coury Hospitality’s largest asset. The property also includes 17 individually-designed Rock Star Suites, a rooftop pool with private cabanas, the 9,170 square foot Legends Ballroom, and several culinary outlets, including 207, a casual lobby bar and lounge, Float Rooftop Bar, which offers skyline views, and Maryjane’s Diner, a classic American diner with a Southern California twist.

“Coury Hospitality has consistently demonstrated excellence in food & beverage, experiential programming, and operational leadership,” said Ace Patel, owner representative. “As we embark on a transformational renovation in 2026, Coury’s partnership will be instrumental in reimagining every touchpoint of the guest experience—from design to dining concepts to cultural programming. With our shared vision, we’re confident this next chapter will redefine what Hard Rock Hotel San Diego represents for both locals and global travelers.”

Alongside the addition of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Coury Hospitality is also expanding its portfolio with two new hotels and the rebranding of three existing hotels, including:

Hotel Openings

AC Hotel Bentonville (Bentonville, Arkansas): The 150-room hotel, which opened in May, is located on the Walmart Campus and directly connected to the Razorback Greenway Trail. AC Hotel Bentonville offers modern accommodations, 5,000 square feet of flexible event space, and Falfurrias, a rooftop outlet offering locally inspired food and drink.

The Seahaus Hotel, Tribute Portfolio (Atlantic City, New Jersey): Set to open its doors this summer as the first Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotel in the area and Coury Hospitality's first property in New Jersey, The Seahaus Hotel offers 105 guestrooms, a pool, and a three-meal restaurant, Cocina del Mar.

Existing Property Rebrands and Renovations this Fall